The Kimberley Fall Fair is fast approaching and this year event planner Karen Rempel is changing things up a bit.

Rempel says that unlike previous years, this year will feature the 'Bolerama'; a vintage trailer show.

"There will be an apple pie bakeoff and the winner will be published in the paper," said Rempel. "There will also be a watermelon seed spitting contest an a prize for the best decorated booth."

As usual there will be a 50/50 draw, a beer garden hosted by the Elks club, kids corner and vendors.

"We've got lots of new and repeat vendors," explained Rempel. "We are still taking booth registrations, up until Thursday, September 21."

facebook

Repel says that all of the proceeds from the event go to local non-profit groups.

"[For example], the gymnastics club helps out and they get part of the proceeds, 100 per cent of the profits go back into the community," Rempel said.

On Sunday September 24, The Drive radio station will be on site and reporting live.

The fair will be held at Marysville Arena on September 23 from 10a.m. to 5:30p.m. and September 24 from 11a.m. to 4:30p.m.. Admission is $5 and includes a draw for a door prize, while kids eight and under are free. If you want to find out more information or register a booth contact Rempel at 250.427.8709 or info@rockymountainevents.ca.