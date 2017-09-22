The entry deadline for events for the annual Vernon Winter Carnival has been extended to Oct. 6. (Morning Star file photo)

There's still time to get an event included into the 2018 Vernon Winter Carnival.

Organizers have extended the entry deadline.

"With the addition of our new executive co-ordinator Vicki Proulx, as of Sept. 25, the board has extended the deadline for two weeks, to Oct. 6," said Carnival chairperson Deb White. "We understand that this is a very busy time of year and the board didn't want anyone to miss out."

The theme for Vernon Winter Carnival is Carnival in Wonderland and there have already been many entries for events received, with many more coming in.

Carnival will have the brochure available for end of November and tickets go on sale Dec. 1.

The website – www.vernonwintercarnival.com – will be updated as events are added.

The Carnival of Wonderland is slated to run Feb. 2-11, 2018.

For more information on events, please e-mail info@vernonwintercarnival.com or call 250-545-2236.