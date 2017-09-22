- Home
Odds of an earthquake in B.C., one in three
Items suggested to survive an earthquake. (Contributed)
Earthquakes don't just happen in Mexico. They can happen here as well. According to PreparedBC, the odds of a damaging earthquake hitting B.C. in the next 50 years are one in three.
PreparedBC says this province is a high-risk earthquake zone, and says people should be prepared to be on their own for a minimum of 72 hours after an earthquake hits. People can survive by developing a household plan, putting together an emergency kit and connecting with neighbours. By planning ahead and practising drills, it's easier to deal with whatever happens.
It's provided a graphic that shows the basics that people should store in an accessible place in case the big one hits B.C.
