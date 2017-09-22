Joe Roberts is pushing a shopping cart across Canada as a national awareness and youth empowerment project to help end youth homelessness. He is expected to make his way through Langley on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Joe Roberts is pushing for awareness, funds, and most importantly, change.

Roberts is pushing a shopping cart across Canada to raise funds for youth homelessness, and is scheduled to make his way through Langley this coming Wednesday, Sept. 27.

On Sept. 27, Roberts plans to be at Langley City Hall (20399 Douglas Cresc.) at noon; from City Hall, he will walk to Langley Secondary School for a presentation in the early afternoon.

Roberts embarked on his 517-day journey May 1, 2016 in St. John's, Nfld., and his goal is to complete complete the trek in Vancouver on Sept. 29.

Roberts is the driving force behind The Push For Change, which was was created to show support and raise funds and awareness for the 35,000 Canadian youth still living on the streets.

The most recent numbers show that Langley needs a 'Push For Change.'

Langley has the third largest homeless population in Metro Vancouver, according to a Metro Vancouver count conducted over two days in March. There were 206 homeless people counted in Langley in the count,signifying a 124 per cent increase in the number of people without permanent shelter since the last count was done in 2014.

And, the count in March showed that in Langley, 50 young people were found to be homeless. Of those, 28 counted as 'unsheltered' and 22 had some form of shelter.

Former drug addict

Roberts is no ordinary Joe: he uses his personal experience as a former drug addict and homeless youth in Vancouver.

He turned his life around, got clean, returned to school, and became the successful CEO of a multimedia company.

Roberts' arrival in Langley will mark 9,019 km into his 9,220 km journey, and by the time The Push for Change arrives in Langley, Joe will have shared his personal story of transformation with a million Canadians at more than 450 events in 10 provinces and two territories.

Homelessness costs Canadians

The shopping cart is a symbol of Roberts' transformation from youth homelessness, a nation-wide problem that takes a toll in many ways.

For example:

• the annual cost to keep a single youth in the shelter system is estimated to be between $30,000-$40,000;

• the cost of keeping a single youth in a detention centre is estimated at $250 a day, or $100,000 a year; and

• Canada's total homeless population – estimated by government to be 150,000 and by non-governmental agencies to be as high as 300,000 costs taxpayers as much as $7 billion annually.

For more about the initiative, or to donate, visit www.thepushforchange.com.