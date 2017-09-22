Nya Derkach, a 14 year-old Clarence Fulton secondary school student, wants her peers to get outside.

Derkach joined the Get Outside B.C. program this summer held in Kelowna.

GOBC is a three-phase outdoor youth leadership and education project that began in 2011.

The purpose of the project is to connect youth with the outdoors, giving a sense of purpose and the capacity to inspire others to spend more time outdoors.

"I was inspired by my dad, because he found it (GOBC) in The Morning Star and it seemed very interesting to me because I was interested in strengthening my leadership skills," said Derkach.

She was assigned a project to get a group of youth together this summer to enjoy an outdoor activity.

GOBC contributed $150 of the cost and any extra expense would have to be raised by herself.

Derkach raised more than $200 by collecting bottles and was able to rent Grahame Park for a couple of hours on the September long weekend to enjoy Bubble Soccer, the newest outdoor game, which came from Kelowna.

"I feel I got leadership knowledge, learned new skills and met new friends," said Derkach of her experience with the program.

The event was a success, with 15 youth participating in her event.

Derkach's hard work and dedication got kids off their screens and outside enjoying an activity together.