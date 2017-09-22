The BC Association of Healthcare Auxiliaries (BCAHA) has 80 member auxiliaries in B.C. with about 6,500 adult volunteers and 800 youth volunteers. In 2015, member Auxiliaries devoted more than 1.2 million volunteer hours, and donated more than 9.4 million to purchase much needed healthcare equipment and to enhance the care and comfort of patients and their families. Locally, the Trail Hospital Auxiliary has about 70 volunteers and has donated over 1 million to the Kootenay Boundary Hospital. At the recent Kootenay Boundary Area Conference in Nakusp, the current local president, Allana Ferro, was installed by Valerie Tribes, past president of BCAHA, as Area Director for the Kootenay Boundary. Pictured from the left are; BCAHA past President Valerie Tribes, Allana Ferro, newly appointed Area Director and Wendy Swab, outgoing area director.