By Bob Groeneveld

Special to the Langley Advance

A bunch of folks will be getting dressed, heading down to South Langley's vineyards, and pouring themselves some wine this weekend.

It's not a black tie affair… although some may find a way to work one into their outfits.

It's this year's Campbell Valley Wine Run, and activities get underway from Highpoint Equestrian Centre, 658 200th St., at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The run covers up to 15 kilometres and includes complementary wine-tastings at three of the five wineries in the vicinity of Campbell Valley Regional Park.

The annual event is being held in support of the Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities.

"It is our biggest individual fundraising event of the year now," said PRDA executive director Michelle Ingall, adding, "Last year we made $15,000 in net profits that were given to PRDA."

Much of the cost of making the event happen is covered by donors, and by volunteers who contribute their time, she explained.

She credited Patrick Murphy of Vista d'Oro, one of the five participating wineries, with being "the man behind the plan, so to speak."

"He started this event from scratch and it has grown substantially over the years," Ingall noted.

"Without people like Patrick to come up with new and creative events for us to raise funds, PRDA would struggle to meet our annual budget of over half a million dollars."

And, of course, she added: "The participation of the five wineries in the Campbell Valley Wine Route are integral to the success of this event."

There are already about 300 runners registered for this year's Wine Run.

"We are hoping to reach 350 in years to come," Ingall said.

The runners not only enjoy the event's fun atmosphere, but feel good that their money is going to such a great cause, she elaborated.

The PRDA's therapeutic horseback riding program has been helping youngsters and adults with physical, cognitive, and emotional challenges since 1973.

The program, offered in a safe and supportive environment, helps develop balance and coordination, and builds confidence where it is sorely needed.

The horses seem to be able to make a special connection in cases where human contact alone has been challenging.

Costumes welcome

Wine Run participants are encouraged to dress up for the festivities.

There are prizes for the best individual and team costumes.

Past ideas have incorporated everything from a simple (but clever) logo to fully framed works of classical art.

Top prize for the best individual costume is a helicopter tour from Sky Helicopters.

The best-dressed team will get a $500 wine shopping gift certificate. Another $125 each will go to the event's "unsung hero" and the "best innovative shuttle bus rider."

Prizes will be awarded during a post-run party back at Highpoint.

A noon barbecue will include live music, a burger compliments of JD Farms and Bonetti Meats, plus a commemorative souvenir wine glass for participants.

Advance registration is $90 through the wine run website at www.campbellvalleywinerun.org, or drop in person at PRDA, 1088 208th St.

Participating wineries

Runners will also be able to pick up any of the wines at the Highpoint festivities afterwards, which they ordered along their run.

The Campbell Valley wineries participating in the Wine Run have produced wines of internationally recognized quality.

• Vista d'Oro Farms & Vineyard, as the full name suggests, offers more than just exemplary wines, including its flagship 2008 D'oro fortified walnut wine. There's a whole culinary agritourism experience to entice visitors to 346 208th St.

• Chaberton Estate Wineryat 1064 2116th St. was Langley's first winery, and remains one of B.C.'s biggest estate wineries. Established by Claude and Inge Violet in 1975, wines produced there have earned gold medals in competitions throughout Canada, the United States, and Europe. After the Violets retired, their 25-year tradition of producing fine wines continues under the stewardship of Anthony Cheng and Eugene Kwan.

• Glass House Estate Winery is a more recent addition to the Langley fold. Art and Ingrid de Jong, along with daughter Margit, have translated six decades of their family's agriculture expertise into their vineyards at 23449 Zero Ave.

• Township 7's own Chardonnay and Pinot vines at 21152 16th Ave. having been the key to producing sparkling wines in the Champagne style since 2001.

• Backyard Vineyards has been producing award-winning varietal, blended, and bubbly wines at 3033 232nd St. since 2009.