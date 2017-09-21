Bert Samson (from left), Bradley Johnson and Joyce Harry man the Petak Produce booth at the Williams Lake Farmers Market in Boitanio Park Friday. Petak, which means potato in Shuswap, is a great name for the business, which is owned and operated by the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem community, also known as the Canoe Creek Band. Angie Mindus photo

Petak Produce at the Williams Lake Farmers Market certainly lives up to its name.

Meaning potato in the Shuswap language, the business is a community owned venture of the Canoe Creek Band and sells three types of potatoes grown in the fertile ground along the Fraser River near their First Nations community.

Customers can purchase russet, red and Yukon gold varieties by the 50-pound sack. Last week the Petak Produce sold 350 pounds of fresh garden potatoes.

Bert Sampson started with Petak Produce five years ago and says he loves gardening and all other aspects of working for the business.

"I just liked it right off the bat," said Samson, who is 74 years old.

"But I might have to give it up pretty soon."

Joyce Harry also enjoys being a part of Petak Produce as a book keeper and gardener.

She said the work is rewarding and has a social aspect as community members always check out the garden, which is a source of pride for everyone.

"I enjoy it," she said, adding they receive orders from all over the region for their potatoes and other garden vegetables such as onions, beets, carrots, zucchini and squash.

The mission statement for Petak Produce is to provide healthy food for healthy living for their community, their neighbours and consumers.

Garden manager Clayton Harry said the Petak Produce business is owned by the community and provides employment for three to four members.

He said they sell to area ranchers, other First Nations communities as well as restaurants in Williams Lake.

He said the garden business has really grown on him.

"I'm not a gardener so getting to learn from these folks has been so rewarding. Managing the garden is one of my favourite jobs," said Harry.

Harry added that the garden also supplies food for the local schools, store and as well as gatherings.

He noted that the healthy foods grown in the garden also support those in the community less fortunate.

"The community takes a lot of pride in the garden, and we love being at the Williams Lake Farmers Market too."

Harry said the community will continue to grow the business, with plans for a larger space and greenhouses in the near future.