Campbell River Rotary Duck Dip a big success

  by  Alistair Taylor - Campbell River Mirror
  posted Sep 21, 2017 at 5:30 PM— updated Sep 21, 2017 at 6:01 PM

The Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club held its annual Duck Dip at Spirit Square on Saturday.

The event is a fundraiser for Rotary programs in the Campbell River area. The ducks are for sale and the winning duck scooped out of the water winds $5,000.

