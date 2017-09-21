Quesnel students interested in the field of dental hygiene can stay local now that the College of New Caledonia (CNC) has reinstated its Dental Hygiene Diploma program in its Prince George campus.

The program is back after a two-year hiatus.

CNC president Henry Reiser said: "This is great news for Northern B.C. and beyond.

"Hygienists are in high demand in our region and the rest of the province. So we are thrilled to announce that CNC Dental Hygiene graduates will be ready to work in just two short years."

The program will have a new curriculum and clinic model after the college consulted with the dental community to review its offering.

New digital equipment has also been installed in the CNC dental clinic to give students access to the most up-to-date technology as they practice new skills.

CNC's Dental Hygiene Diploma is the only one offered north of Vancouver.