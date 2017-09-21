The Danish Social Club of Victoria awards a 1,500 bursary to Tara Zerbe a first year science student at the University of Victoria. (Submitted photo)

The Danish Social Club of Victoria recently awarded a $1,500 bursary to first-year University of Victoria student Tara Zerbe.

Zerbe hails from Kelowna where she graduated from high school with a 4.0 grade average. She also received recognition for her frequent volunteering efforts in the local community, while additionally being an active participant in three Rotary clubs and her own school's Rotary Interact Program. Currently, her future goals lean towards biochemistry, specifically tailored to the field of genetics. Additional interests are Government and Languages. She clearly faces a broad spectrum of opportunities and decisions.

For the past year, Zerbe lived in Denmark as a Rotary International exchange student living with three host families in three different communities near the school that she attended in northern Zealand, a short distance from Copenhagen. She immersed herself in the Danish lifestyle and traditional culture and came to appreciate why Denmark is such a happy country. Zerbe also achieved a firm grasp of Danish, a notoriously unforgiving, guttural language to learn for English speakers.