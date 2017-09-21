Maple Ridge residents can take advantage of three free once-a-week yoga in the park sessions starting Sept. 21

For Chelsea Keena, the only thing bette than yoga is community yoga.

Keena recently completed "my 200-RYT" yoga training in Bali and decided she wanted to share her love of the ancient art form with the community of Maple Ridge.

"One of my goals with yoga is to create a strong sense of community and bring people together to create awareness about programs that matter to our community," said Keena. "Since working with youth last summer before I took off for my travels, I realized there are some amazing youth programs here in Ridge and I wanted to share them with others – if they didn't know about them already."

Keena decided to take that passion and transform it into hosting Karma Yoga in the Park.

The free one-hour event kicked off at Kin Park in Maple Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.

Keena is accepting donations at each event, with the money going to local charities.

Yoga in the Park will switch locations for Week 2, heading to Brickwood Park on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. with donations going to the Youth Wellness Program.

The first week, donations went to Alisa's Wish Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.

The event wraps up Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at Fletcher Park, with donations being accepted for Friends in Need Food Bank.