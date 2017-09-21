Going out for a walk this weekend could benefit more than just your own health.

Saturday (Sept. 23) is the annual Scotiabank AIDS Walk at St. Andrew's United Church, 311 Fitzwilliam St. at noon.

The event is a fundraiser for AIDS Vancouver Island, which has health centres in Campbell River, Comox Valley, Victoria and Nanaimo.

According to a press release, money raised from the Nanaimo AIDS Walk will help AIDS Vancouver Island continue to provide a range of services including prevention, treatment and support services. The theme for this year's walk in Nanaimo is called #TiedTogether, which uses red shoelaces strung in various configurations to "reinforce" the idea of unity and community.

"Canadians are usually surprised when they learn that seven new cases of HIV are reported in Canada every day," Dana Becker, AIDS Vancouver Island's manager, said in the release.

Scotiabank AIDS Walk has been taking place across Canada since the mid-1990s and supports community-based HIV organizations. Since beginning in 1996, Scotiabank has managed to raise more than $43 million.

There will be snacks, music, entertainment and information booths at St. Andrew's prior to the start of the walk. For more information, visit www.scotiabankaidswalk.ca/nanaimo.