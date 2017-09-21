Cheryl Dodman, Kelowna Metis Association vice president, and author Danielle Gordon hold up the tree of thanks at the Terry Fox’s 37th Marathon of Hope held Sunday at Marshall Field. (lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

This year's 37th Annual Terry Fox Run held at Marshall Fields Sunday brought out 248 participants.

Through the generous donations from the local community, over $6,400 was raised to help fund innovative cancer research.

"A very special thank you to all our 33 volunteers! From those who staked the signs and took care of registration and the food/merchandise tables, to those of you who kept our participants safe along the route, and everything in between. Many hands make for light work ~ thank you very much," said Tanya Davoren with the run.

"Thank you for keeping Terry's Marathon of Hope alive and well in Vernon.

"See you next year, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018."

It's hoped more volunteers, participants and pledges can be gathered for next year to boost the event as numbers are on a decline. Compared to the 35th annual run, the number of volunteers and money raised has been cut by more than half. The 2015 run had 79 volunteers and raised more than $13,000.