Family barbecue for individuals with autism and their families Saturday
The Quesnel Autism Family Barbecue is taking place this Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Quesnel Youth Soccer Association facility.
Individuals with autism and their families and support networks are invited to take part, and food and drink will be provided but organizers ask that you bring a lawn chair with you.
The event is to raise awareness of Quesnel's resources for families and individuals with autism (or other similar disorders), including a free support group meeting that takes place on the first Monday of every month at the Child Development Centre from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free childcare is provided during these meetings.
For more information, contact erin@cariboocomoputers.ca or call 250-983-9493.
