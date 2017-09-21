From left: John Baty, president of the Cobble Hill Events Society, bike winner Dexter Mason of Cobble Hill, Dave Krall, owner/manager of the Cobblestone Pub, and James Galt, Cancer Society volunteer. (submitted)

• Thursday, Aug. 31 was the last night of Music in the Park in Cobble Hill, organized by the Cobble Hill Events Society. At the event, there was a draw for a bike, provided by the Cobblestone Pub, in support of Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock.

The lucky winner was Dexter Mason of Cobble Hill.

• In response to the growing demand for skilled marine trades, Boating BC Association has awarded five Glenn Spartz Scholarships across the province, including one to a Cowichan Valley resident.

A response to the ongoing need for qualified mechanical technicians in the recreational marine industry, the scholarship is directly supporting individuals pursuing jobs within the industry.

"We couldn't be more pleased to distribute these scholarships to British Columbians across the province," said Boating BC president, Don Prittie. "Right now in British Columbia we are experiencing a shortage of qualified marine mechanical technicians. Through initiatives like the Glenn Spartz Scholarship, we expect the marine industry to continue to grow and develop."

Each scholarship recipient received $2,000 towards their education, and are entering either the Marine Mechanical Technician Apprenticeship Program at BCIT or the Motorcycle + Marine Technician Foundation at Vancouver Island University. Scholarship recipients included Devon Norris of Chemainus.