The Bio-diesel Co-op is holding an open house on Saturday. Come see what it’s all about. (Citizen file)

Learn about bio-diesel at Co-op open house Saturday in Duncan

The Cowichan Bio-Diesel Co-op is inviting everyone to an open house on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The event, from noon to 4 p.m., is free, and takes place at the Cowichan biofuel facility at 3900 Drinkwater Rd., in Duncan.

The event is part of the Green Energy Door Open campaign and showcase, "an opportunity for us here at the Cowichan Bio-Diesel Co-Op and our partners at Cowichan Energy Alternatives to show community members the sustainable projects we offer within organization, and how we turn waste cooking oil into a renewable fuel of bio-diesel," reads an invitation to the event.

The open house is being hosted in partnership with the British Columbia Sustainable Energy Association.

Programs starting up for fall at Cowichan Intercultural Society

The Cowichan Intercultural Society's Youth Programming & Outreach initiatives are starting up for a new season, and CIS is launching another year of the Multicultural Leadership Group, the Compassionate Leaders Project, and the Youth Ambassador program.

The Multicultural Leadership Group is entering its 11th season and is a youth based, intergenerational and intercultural group of volunteers that meets every Wednesday from 3:15–5:45 p.m. Local youth can join to help any project within the Cowichan Valley that requests volunteerism. It is a receptive group of leaders who welcome anybody to be in the circle and work together to make Cowichan Valley a safe, friendly, and inclusive community. The group meets at St. John's Anglican Church Hall, 163 First St., weekly in conjunction with the school district calendar.

The Compassionate Leaders Project is entering its fifth year and has been recognized nationally for the Best Youth Practice by the Canadian Race Relations Foundation. As the winner, the Compassionate Leaders Project is recognized for "building an awareness and understanding of Canadian values and identity that are reflective of Canadian diversity." SD79 students can apply to attend a two-and-a-half day leadership camp near the end of 2017, and then participants develop team action plans to tackle issues that matter to them in innovative ways.

Finally, the Youth Ambassador project is slated to begin its second season at the beginning of 2018. This project will train youth and adult mentors to co-facilitate an anti-discrimination and youth-empowerment curriculum for children, Grades 5–7, at local elementary schools. The project's overall goal is for all students to feel welcomed, to experience safety, respect, and inclusion, and to reduce incidents of discrimination that lead so many children and youth to feel excluded, to have low self-esteem, and to experience social isolation.

If you would like more information on the programs including how to enroll, visit the "youth programs" section at www.cis-iwc.org.

Nelson launching new book 'Beyond Banksters' in Duncan

The Cowichan Valley Chapter of the Council of Canadians is hosting a book launch by award winning author and researcher Joyce Nelson on Tuesday Sept. 26 in Duncan.

In her latest book, Beyond Banksters, she examines how corporations and private banks are working together to continue the privatization of public infrastructure and services. Politicians have supported this process through laws and regulations that benefit the global elite and their interests while at the same time undermining the ability of people to challenge these trends. Our current federal government has started a Canadian Infrastructure Bank to facilitate this privatization, instead of using the Bank of Canada to allow loans to provinces and municipalities to build the needed infrastructure and keep it in the public domain.

Many people will remember Bill Abrams and his Eye Opener films and talks speaking to this exact issue.

"Please join us for this important event to understand the role that private banks are playing in our communities and their impact on our daily lives," said Donna Cameron of the local chapter of the Council of Canadians.

"The role of these banks is linked to the goals set out in international corporate rights agreements such as NAFTA and CETA that promote the ability of corporations to exercise their power while undermining the power of communicates and their democratic rights," she said.

The book launch takes place in the Mesachie Room of the Island Savings Centre. The talk starts at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The event is by donation and books will be available for sale and signing.

For more information call Donna Cameron at 250-748-2444.