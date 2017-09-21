Suggest a factual or funny caption for this historic Langley photo and be eligible for a prize in our weekly Throwback Thursday contest.

Each week, Langley Advance readers are invited to submit a suggested caption – factual or funny – for the historic Langley picture published in the paper Sept. 21, 2017.

Submit through story link below. One lucky reader wins a gift certificate from the Cora restaurant on the Langley Bypass.

Click HERE to submit your suggestion for the Sept. 21, 2017 photo.

Last week's photo (Sept. 14, 2017) was from the Langley Centennial Museum.

It was an aerial of Langley Prairie taken in the 1950s. Museum records don't indicate whether the photo was taken before Langley City was incorporate in 1955 or when this area was still part of the Township.

The winner was Daniel Thiele: "Kirk to Enterprise. Beam me up. Civilization is established and thriving."

He also submitted: "Although Life existed on earth, history will show this is where intelligent life began."

Nellie Smid suggested: "Back in the day when life was simple."

Contest rules:

Preference is given to Langley residents. Entrants must be 19 or older. The winner will be selected by a random draw of all entries. The contest is not open to employees of the Langley Advance nor Black Press.

Winner will be notified by email and must pick up the prize as offered at the Langley Advance office, 6375 202nd Street.

The Langley Advance reserves the right to reject entries deemed unsuitable, libelous or otherwise objectionable. Please keep entries suitable for a family newspaper.