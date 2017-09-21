- Home
PHOTO: Arrowsmith Archers host open house
Leslie Eaton from Victoria gets her picture taken with a tight grouping of arrows which she loosed moments before. Eaton, an experienced archer, joined others with skill and without during the Arrowsmith Archers’ indoor season open house on Saturday, Sept. 16. The public was invited to try their hand at the sport. — Adam Kveton photo
By Adam Kveton
