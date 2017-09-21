  • Connect with Us

PHOTO: Arrowsmith Archers host open house

<p>Leslie Eaton from Victoria gets her picture taken with a tight grouping of arrows which she loosed moments before. Eaton, an experienced archer, joined others with skill and without during the Arrowsmith Archers’ indoor season open house on Saturday, Sept. 16. The public was invited to try their hand at the sport. — Adam Kveton photo</p> -

  •  posted Sep 21, 2017 at 12:30 PM— updated Sep 21, 2017 at 1:01 PM

By Adam Kveton

