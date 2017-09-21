British Columbians have logged an incredible 26,000,000 kilometers and raised over $2,000,000 over the past 10 years through The Kidney Foundation's flagship event, The Kidney Walk, in support of kidney patients and their families.

"Ten years ago, a special group of people, known as the Sons of Scotland, initiated a 'Tartan Stroll' around Trout Lake in Vancouver, which became the impetus behind The Kidney Walk campaign as we know it today," says Pia Schindler, Executive Director, The Kidney Foundation of Canada, BC & Yukon Branch.

"Thanks to the Sons of Scotland, and the tremendous support of thousands of volunteers, donors and sponsors, The Kidney Walk has grown to become one of our biggest success stories, with upwards of 4,000 participants and volunteers in 16 communities across B.C. and the Yukon."

The Kidney Walk galvanizes communities from Victoria to Penticton to Terrace all with a goal to raise awareness of kidney health and organ donation, and provide critical funds to support programs and services.

"It was one of those things that started small but caught on in a way nobody really expected, says former Grand Chief Jim Bain, Sons of Scotland. "We felt that The Kidney Foundation was under-supported at the time and we've been backers ever since. We are proud to see the growth and success of The Kidney Walk over the last 10 years and to continue to play an active role in The Kidney Walk today."

One in 10 British Columbians has kidney disease, a disease which has no cure and is under-recognized, and undetectable in early stages. The Kidney Foundation is on a mission to change this — and The Kidney Walk is helping — one step at a time.

The Kidney Walk takes place in communities across B.C. and the Yukon on Sept. 24.