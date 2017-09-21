Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News Melanie Lonsdale, pastry chef at Ottavios created Wanderlust for competition during the seventh annual National Gingerbread Showcase at Laurel Point Inn in Victoria.

Gingerbread creations will fill the Parkside Hotel & Spa's two-storey atrium this winter as Habitat for Humanity Victoria shifts location for the 2017 Gingerbread Showcase.

Habitat for Humanity Victoria's popular annual fundraiser has been held for the past eight years at Inn at Laurel Point.

"We are absolutely delighted to be the new location for such a wonderful and successful, festive event," says Trina White, general manager of The Parkside Hotel & Spa. "We love supporting our community in any way we can and to be able to help Habitat for Humanity continue the Gingerbread Showcase to help local families achieve homeownership, is a true honour."

The annual Gingerbread Showcase raises funds for Habitat for Humanity Victoria to support the supply of affordable homeownership for lower-income families living in in the region. The 2016 event raised more than $50,000.

Open to both professional and amateur bakers, the theme for 2017 is Celebrating Canada. The event opens Nov. 18 and is open to the public through Jan. 2, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 810 Humboldt St.

During the festive season, the public is welcome to come view all the gingerbread creations, and in exchange for a donation to Habitat for Humanity Victoria, vote for their favourite.

Habitat Victoria is looking for ambassadors to welcome all Gingerbread Showcase visitors to the event. Anyone who loves engaging with the public in festive surroundings can contact Habitat for Humanity Victoria at volunteer@habitatvictoria.com.

Learn more and register for the showcase online at habitatvictoria.com/gingerbread-showcase.html.