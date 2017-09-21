Delta police officer (and Cops for Cancer cyclist) Ray Warren kissed his grandson Ford Thursday morning, after Warren and his Tour de Valley team members arrived at Langley Fine Arts School. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Mounties dressed in Red Serge stood in front of Langley Fine Arts School to welcome Cops for Cancer cyclists as they rode along Trattle Street Thursday morning.

Sept. 21 marks the kickoff of the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley ride, where 23 law enforcement personnel will cover 800 kilometres of roadway from as far west as Tsawwassen and far east as Boston Bar, to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer research and programs.

The nine-day tour will see the Cops for Cancer cyclists visit businesses and schools as they pass through 13 communities.

Last year, Cops for Cancer raised more than $450,000 for the cause and the goal this year is to match or exceed that total. Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society through Cops for Cancer are used to fund life-saving research and caring support programs.

This year's ride is Langley RCMP Const. Craig Van Herk's 14th. He rode for many years but now is part of the support team.

"It's been rewarding to say the least. I've gotten to interact with some pretty amazing kids over the years. They are the reason I do this and will keep doing this," said Van Herk.

On Thursday, the cyclists filed into the gymnasium of LFAS. During an assembly, students and staff at the Fort Langley school had the honour of giving the group an enthusiastic send-off for day one of their ride.

Among the Tour de Valley cyclists is Langley RCMP Const. Rochelle Carr, who said she has "always done a lot of work with kids" since she started her career with the RCMP.

"I was given the opportunity back in 2011 to ride," Carr said, as she waited to enter the gym with her teammates. "I love working with kids and it's such a great cause, and a good way for police to interact with kids in a positive way."

Carr has been personally touched by cancer — she lost her grandmother to the disease in 2011.

"We were very close so it was a hard loss, for sure," Carr shared.

As for the experience ahead, Carr said she looked forward to it.

"I think it's going to be great," she said. "We're going to see a lot of kids and see some kids who we're helping. It's going to be a really good time."