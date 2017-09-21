As I stared up a shale rock covered mountain I questioned why I thought I could do the Mt. Goldie Summit hike at Panorama Mountain Resort. While digging down, hoping I wouldn't lose my footing and slip back down to the bottom, I looked up at the blue sky and knew the view would be worth it.

Meandering my way up the hill with my new-found friends from my hiking group, I knew I could do it. With their encouragement and ridiculous jokes, our laughter drifting down the mountain, we made it to the top together. There was no better feeling in the world than standing at the top of that shale rock and having a panoramic view of the Columbia Valley. While having our lunch at the top, I couldn't help but get lost in the view and how magnificent this area of British Columbia truly is.

Continuing on the hike we began going through yet another terrain of large rocks that seemed out of this world. I can only describe it as walking through an entirely different ecosystem, like I was walking on Mars. As I walked along the ridge of the mountain, views of Goldie Lake came into view. Mirrored by larch trees giving it a gorgeous emerald green colour with the Rocky Mountains set in the background it was like looking at a scene from a postcard.

Along the Summit Ridge Walk, there is one section high above the treeline where all you can see was peaks of mountains. The experience of standing on top of the mountain with the wind whipping all around you is profoundly humbling. The views will captivate you, making all your worries seem so insignificant and far away. This is the perfect spot to take a walk to clear your mind and reset for another busy work week.

Following the section of expansive horizons was my personal favourite part of the hike – a descent down a sandy terrain. This was by far the most fun section of the hike because you literally slid down the hill if you wanted to. It was where my tour group was able to let loose as people wiped out on their decent.

Towards the end of the end of the hike, we made our way down a trail in the larch trees that had begun to change from green to yellow. Mesmerized by the larch trees I didn't even realize the clearing we were heading to was the shore of Goldie Lake. Looking across the lake I had a full view of the ridge I had just descended. As I gazed up at the sheer height of the mountain I was filled with a sense of pride that not only had I made it up the shale rock section but I climbed up a mountain.

The Panorama Mountain Resort Ridge Walk is an activity I would highly recommend to any visitor or resident of the Valley. There's something so special about seeing this area from the top of a mountain. Panorama offers three walks: the Goldie Plateau, Goldie Lake, and Mt. Goldie. With something for every experience level, it's a great day activity to see what the resort has to offer from a different view.