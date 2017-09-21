The Castlegar Youth Action Network would like to thank Kalesnikoff Lumber, Wayne Savinkoff, Slocan Valley Beef, The Mc Creary Foundation and local youth Haley Walters for contributing to the Castlegar Community Services, youth garden project.

This is an example of the community coming together to give back and foster bi-directional relationships between youth and adults in the community.

It all began when some employees from Kalesnikoff lumber offered to fix the back deck railing and build some planter boxes for the new youth space at Community Services. In the spring, Wayne Savnikoff donated and delivered an 1,100 lb bail of hay to help fill the beds. Youth from the Castlegar Youth Action Network prepped and planted the beds.

One youth, 13-year-old Haley Walters offered to take it a step further and applied for a grant which was accepted by the Mc Creary foundation. Funds from this grant enabled the purchase of a proper compost and watering system for the garden. The youth will start up the garden next year and plan to share the crops with the women who access the services of the shared youth and Women's Center, Chrissy's Place.

Leadership Fair

The Castlegar Youth Action Network (CYAN) will be hosting a Leadership Fair at the Youth Headquarters 1007, 2nd St. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 3 to 6 p.m. Any youth age 12-19 is welcome to drop by and give their input.

The CYAN is a youth-led network. This means that we want your input for programming and networking efforts. If you are a youth what kinds of programs would you like to see happening in Castlegar? We want to know. There will be free hot dogs and cake, a chance to enter a draw and spend "fake money" in different categories like, art, music, dance, education, games or any other idea you might have, bring it. There is a place that will collect your ideas and try to make them happen.

Adopting a road

The Castlegar Youth Action Network has adopted a road, 24th to 32nd St., off of Columbia Avenue.

We will have our first clean up on Saturday, Oct. 30 between 12 and 2 p.m.