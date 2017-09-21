Shane Steele completed his first year in the Fish, Wildlife, and Recreation diploma program at BCIT.

A long-time commitment to conserving British Columbia's wild spaces has earned a BCIT student from Langley a Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC scholarship.

Shane Steele grew up in Langley and spent weekends and holidays camping, hunting, and fishing with his dad and uncle in B.C.'s backcountry.

At an early age, Steele became involved in protection and conservation initiatives and is pursuing a career in the field.

Recently completing his first year in the Fish, Wildlife, and Recreation diploma program at BCIT, Steele spent the summer as a seasonal fish culturist with the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC.

"With British Columbia being such a rich and diverse province that has an abundance of natural flora and fauna, my interests are focused on what exists in our very own backyards," Steele said.

"In particular I am passionate about protecting British Columbia's native and endangered species and ensuring we are interacting with the ecosystem in a sustainable way."

Steele has a broad range of volunteer experience including with the British Columbia Wildlife Federation (BCWF), the Wild Sheep Society of British Columbia (WSSBC) and other community groups including backroad cleanups throughout the Lower Mainland. He plans on pursuing additional post-secondary education upon completion of his Fish, Wildlife, and Recreation diploma.

"Each student selected for a scholarship has demonstrated a passion and dedication for freshwater fisheries management and sustainability," said Tammy Longbottom, director, human resources. "We look forward to seeing how they contribute to the freshwater fishing industry and bring innovative solutions to current and emerging issues."

Scholarship applicants submitted a university transcript, resume and a written or video essay outlining their experience, interests and chosen educational program.

Students were asked to explain how their interests and chosen studies will support BC's freshwater fisheries industry and key goals such as research and habitat conservation.

Submissions were received from 14 students attending post secondary education throughout the province. Four students were selected to each receive $1,500.

Other students selected for a scholarship were Logan Ramsay of University of Northern BC, as well as Erin Fulcher and Teagan Wardrop of Vancouver Island University.

Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC scholarships are available to students enrolled in fish culture or natural resource management programs within a recognized post-secondary education institution in B.C.

To be eligible, applicants must have completed at least their first year of post secondary studies and plan to continue as a student, with the intent of establishing a career in BC.

Since 2008, the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC has awarded over $50,000 in scholarships to 31 students.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC was created in 2003 as a private, not-for-profit organization, funded mainly through freshwater fishing licence revenues.

In partnership with the provincial government, the society annually stocks eight million trout, char and kokanee salmon in 800 B.C. lakes.

It also manages special hatchery programs for endangered species including white sturgeon, conducts fisheries research, education and conservation programs and works to make angling more accessible for all.

As of April 1, 2015, under a new agreement with the provincial government, the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC receives 100 per cent of fishing licence revenue to invest in infrastructure and services to support freshwater fishing in BC.

With the increased revenue, the society is investing in additional research and infrastructure projects across the province.

To find out more, visit gofishbc.com.