The Sicamous United Church hosts an ethnic harvest potluck supper on Sept. 30 at the Eagle River Secondary gym.

Meals have long provided opportunity to break bread and share collective experiences with others.

The Sicamous United Church is providing a perfect occasion to partake in such an experience on Saturday, Sept. 30, with an ethnic harvest potluck supper. The theme of the event is Celebrating Shuswap's Cultural Diversity, scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the gym at Eagle River Secondary.

"As a witness to the national Truth and Reconciliation Commission, as a United Church minister and as a participant in the recent `Together Shuswap' event at the Splatsin Centre, I took to heart Chief (Wayne) Christian's invitation to think about what we each can do to help build bridges between communities in the Shuswap," said Sicamous United Church Rev. Juanita Austin.

Austin thought about how to honour Canada's 150th and "honour the thousands of years that indigenous peoples have lived in this land," and concluded one way to do that would be through the sharing of a meal.

Austin encourages everyone wanting to take part to bring a dish of food to share from their particular cultural background.

"Offers of entertainment – music, dance, stories, etc., that reflects. Your ethnic background is most welcome," adds Austin. "Please let us know if you have something to share and we will add you to the entertainment."

Coffee, tea and cold drinks will be provided during the event.

For more information, contact Juanita at 250-832-6385 or Kris at 250-836-2528, or email minister@sicamousunited.ca.