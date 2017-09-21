The 2017 Kidney Walk in Nanaimo takes place Sunday (Sept. 24) at Maffeo Sutton Park beginning at 10 a.m. (News Bulletin file)

Nanaimo residents will have an opportunity to assist in the battle against kidney disease this Sunday (Sept. 24) with the Kidney Foundation of Canada's Kidney Walk.

The fundraiser, which supports kidney patients and their families, takes place Sunday at Maffeo Sutton Park with registration beginning at 9 a.m. and the 2.5-kilometre walk beginning at 10 a.m.

The idea for the walk came 10 years ago, according to Pia Schindler, foundation B.C. executive director.

"Ten years ago, a special group of people, known as the Sons of Scotland, initiated a 'Tartan Stroll' around Trout Lake in Vancouver, which became the impetus behind The Kidney Walk campaign as we know it today," said Schindler, in a press release. "Thanks to the Sons of Scotland, and the tremendous support of thousands of volunteers, donors and sponsors, the Kidney Walk has grown to become one of our biggest success stories, with upwards of 4,000 participants and volunteers in 16 communities across B.C. and the Yukon."

People in B.C. have walked 26 million kilometre and raised over $2 million during the Kidney Walk's 10 years.