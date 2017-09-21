According to Stats Canada there were 11,000 children being raised by an extended family member in 2011.

For the past 10 years, the Comox Valley Child Development Association and the Comox Valley Transition Society have been facilitating a Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group.

The need for grandparent support came about through the awareness of the large number of children being cared for and raised by extended family members.

According to Stats Canada there were 11,000 children being raised by an extended family member in 2011; more children than were in the foster system.

Grandparents face unique challenges in caring for their grandchildren and many feel isolated and out of sync with current trends in child rearing.

Many of the children have experienced trauma and have less than ideal start in life.

On Oct. 2, Jan Ference and her team from Pathways to Healing will offer a workshop for the grandparents that will include information on how early childhood trauma, stress and neglect impact the developing brain. This will assist caregivers in gaining a deeper understanding of challenging behaviours, as well as practical strategies to address them.

There will be follow-up sessions once a month as part of our regular group time. The workshop will take place at the Transition Society from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lunch will be provided. For more information or to register call Gladys at 250-897-0511 or Lee at 250-338-4288 ex 223.