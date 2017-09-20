The apples are ripening in backyards and ready for harvest. Sooke Region Food CHI is inviting people to make their own cold-pressed organic apple juice at the Sunriver Community Gardens.

Sooke Food CHI's new apple press is available each Saturday until Oct. 28. People should bring at least 15 lbs of apples and appropriate containers. Apples should be mature, washed, and must be free from decay. Containers should be wide mouthed with tight lids.

People should also bring a cooler to store the juice until they get home. The easiest way to keep the apple juice is to freeze it.

Apple juice contains vitamin A, C and B6 and includes important minerals like calcium, potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, and iron.

Sooke Region Food CHI purchased the hand-powered apple press from funds raised from its Apple Festival events.

The apple press event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sunriver Community Gardens, 2380 Phillips Rd.

The event is by donation.