KURT LANGMANN PHOTO On Sept. 18, 2017, Fran Colebank of Aldergrove was awarded a life membership in the Aldergrove Old Age Pensioners Organization Branch 71 for her many years of service to the branch.

Fran has been a mainstay at the Aldergrove OAPO for many years.

She was a director for five years and during that time arranged for speakers to attend the meetings.

She participated in many of the OAPO's popular activities over the years, including the weekly round dancing sessions and the bridge club. She still regularly attends the bridge games at the hall on Friday evenings.

For ten years Fran was also in charge of the hall's rentals to community events such as wedding and anniversary parties, as well as many public events such as the recent annual Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club Show and Sale.

The Aldergrove OAP Hall hosts a regular schedule of weekly events, such as the highly-popular Tai Chi classes every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. On Wednesday afternoons, the Aldergrove Art Club meets from 1 to 4 p.m. Carpet bowling is held every Thursday and bridge games are on Friday evenings,

There are also Old Time Music Dances twice a month, as well as square and round dance sessions every week.

The Aldergrove OAP meets on the third Monday of the month, 1 p.m., and also hosts a monthly "pot luck" buffet dinner.

The hall, located at 3015 - 273 Street has been an integral part of the community for over 50 years, thanks to the volunteers like Fran Colebank who keep the OAPO and hall going strong.