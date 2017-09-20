Aiden Klassen with his honey (Nancy Gabrielse/Submitted)

Submitted to the Gazette

It's harvest time and as the bounty of local food from our productive little valley comes in, it's time to celebrate. The Kettle Valley Food Co-op (KVFC) will be hosting their annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. This free community event will feature fresh produce from local farms, live music, food trucks, Haran Irish Dancers from Kettle Falls, scarecrow contest, wood fired bread, blacksmith shop, kids' activities and soup by donation provided by BFISS, apple pies and the popular Farmer Race – all on the beautiful grounds of the Boundary Museum, 6145 Reservoir Road.

The festival has grown from its humble beginnings to a regular Grand Forks harvest time tradition.

"I really like the old fashioned feel to the festival. It's a lot of fun, the food is awesome, there's good music, and just a great happy vibe – my daughter loves it," said Jillian Shannon, who attended last year with her family. This year Shannon will be assisting with the scarecrow contest. If you would like to enter ,bring a premade scarecrow to the festival between 9 and 10 a.m.

"This year's Farmer Race is shaping up to be more exciting and dirtier than last year," said Ben Churchill, one of the organizers of the event. Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon, cost is $5 per person with proceeds going to the Kettle Valley Food Coop and the Grand Forks Search and Rescue team. "Come by and learn more about the local Search and Rescue team and get ready to have some down and dirty fun," Churchill added.

The Harvest Festival is a way of showcasing the wealth of local food and farmers in the Boundary. Local farmers including Grand Union Farm, Kettle River Farm, Fillbelly Forest and others will be set up with their beautiful and tasty produce. Come out and enjoy the day celebrating our local harvest!

The Kettle Valley Food Co-op is a volunteer-run food cooperative promoting high-quality, environmentally-friendly food by linking local farmers and consumers. They offer local and organic food from both their online store and the KVFC's downtown location.

KVFC member, Jon Worth puts it this way "…for me the Kettle Valley Food Co-op means knowing the name of the farmer who produced my food and knowing that it is always fresh and genuinely local. That's why I'm a producer and a customer."

For more information contact Yelena Churchill 250-443-1402