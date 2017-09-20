There are fewer than two weeks left until the 24th edition of the Women's Fall Challenge! On Oct. 1, take a look around and you might notice the several generations sharing the excitement.

We have grammas and granddaughters, mothers and daughters. We already have two families with three generations participating and if the Muir clan join in again, there is room for four or more generations.

Our youth contingent is small but steady. The event usually attracts about 40 girls between 6 and 19 years old. Because the event embraces both the competitive and non-competitive preferences, all levels and ages can enjoy the day. Last year, it was delightful to see Presley, Courtney and Kassia getting ready to run with Mom and Dad in support. We hope they join us for this year's event.

Courtney and Chloe are back again! This is a reliable three-generation team with Mom Wendy and Gramma Liz. As are Claire and Ruby with Mom Barbara and Ella and Irene with Mom Laurie. We look forward to cheering on Gillein, Robin, Jane, Olivia and Mackenzie.

Sarah has been participating with her mother and grandmother for a number of years. Actually, Sarah has grown up with the Fall Challenge because both mother and grandmother are involved with organizing the event. That means that Sarah participates in meetings, helps to recruit volunteers, helps to gather prizes, helps with Race Package Pickup and walks on the day. What great community spirit and leadership experience!

Please encourage your mother, daughter, grandmother or even great grandmother to participate. Six is the youngest for competitors however younger participants are welcome in strollers and packs.

Registration forms are available at the Quesnel Arts and Recreation Centre or you can go to strideandglide.ca to register online.

Please fill Oct. 1 on your calendar with QWFC and join us for a lovely morning along Dragon Lake.

–submitted by Liz Anne Eyford