The Nicomekl flood plain will be a walking map of Canada for a special event on Saturday.

Canada in Our Backyard explores the provinces and territories through music, food, sports, art and more.

The trail system runs east to west from 198th Street to 208th Street.

Along the trails people will visit booths representing the different parts of Canada. People can take part in this free event anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Pick up a trail map with a list of activities along the Nicomekl at any of the booths.

Participants can go at their own pace and start and finish anywhere along the trails.

The area around Brydon Lagoon has booths about the Yukon and B.C.

The trail system at 53rd Avenue is representatives of Northwest Territories and Alberta

Further east at 199A Street is the Saskatchewan booth while Nunavut and Manitoba are on the trail system by 201A Street.

Muckle Creek has the Ontario portion while the Nicomekl trail at Portage Park is the Quebec booth.

Find New Brunswick by the Langley Seniors Resource Centre, PEI at Newlands Brook, and the remainder of the Maritimes at Nicomekl Park, 208th St. south of the Fraser Highway.