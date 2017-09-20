Sooke Home Hardware and Tree Canada are planning to plant 10 to 12 Chestnut trees in support of National Tree Day , National Forest Week, and Canada 150. (Photo by Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

Thanks to Home Hardware and Tree Canada, Sooke is going to be looking a little bit greener.

In the coming weeks, volunteers are planning to plant 10 to 12 chestnut trees in support of National Tree Day, National Forest Week, and Canada 150.

"Sooke Home Hardware feels this is a good tangible way for us to give back to the community that has supported us over the past 25 years," said Kelly Keys, owner of Sooke Flower House, located in Home Hardware.

In the past 25 years, Home Hardware in conjunction with Tree Canada have planted nearly 25,000 trees.

The trees will be planted in the Ponds Park Corridor on Wadams Way, between Townsend and Church roads, which Keys said is a popular area.

"And because we are planting chestnut trees, they will also be food for wildlife," said Keys.

Other community groups involved in the event include the District of Sooke, the Sparks and Pathfinders from the Girl Guide organization, and Totangi Properties, which has offered to help dig the holes.

To learn more about National Tree Day, visit treecanada.ca