Lakeside Park attracted approximately 150 people for the annual Terry Fox run on Sunday. Mayor Deb Kozak gave a speech, there was an opening warm-up, then people got running. Photos: Will Johnson

Suzanne Miller has been participating in the Terry Fox run since she was born.

The Nelson 10-year-old hasn't missed a single one since her mother Karen, who is a cancer survivor, brought her along in a stroller as a baby. And this year she got asked to be the official starter.

"I know lots of people who have cancer, and last year unfortunately my friend Alistair passed away," Miller told the Star, in the moments before approximately 150 runners set off.

"I used to always walk Alistair to his classroom. He was very energetic, happy, and he was so helpful, always making jokes. There are so many people with cancer, so it's really important we find a cure."

Her Rosemont Elementary classmate was only one of the people being honoured by the run, which was being organized by breast cancer survivors the Kootenay Rhythm Dragons. A letter from Terry Fox's family was read to the crowd, thanking them for joining the fight to "outrun cancer".

This year they raised $5,300.

"It was just great to see everyone, young and older, bikers, walkers, hockey players, parents, grandparents and children, so excited to be contributing to the legacy of Terry Fox and to be working together to help fund important and innovative cancer research," organizer Pat Gibson said.

"Still, after 37 years!"