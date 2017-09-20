Over 1,000 was raised at silent auction during the Salvation Army fashion show this week. - Image: Contributed

It was a night to remember this past Monday as the Salvation Army Central Okanagan hosted their second fashion show this year—called Army Rouge—at the Capri Hotel.

The show featured community members and staff from The Salvation Army Thrift Stores. Karen Hill of the Capital News and Kathy Butler of Okanagan College were just two of the celebrity models.

"We wanted to showcase the diversity of women and celebrate fashion," said Patty Lou Bryant, communications coordinator for the Salvation Army. "Fashion is about how you feel. If a garment fits and you feel fabulous, then you have nailed fashion perfectly. We want women to know their bodies are absolutely perfect and fashion showcases their beauty."

The Army Rouge fashion show also offered silent auction items. There were such brands as Escada, Hugo Boss, Joseph Ribkoff and shoes from Sauro, Josef Seibel and Etienne Aigner. The silent auction sales total over $1,000.

The attendees received a swag bag full of gifts including jewelry and discount coupons. Over 40 door prizes were given out. Fashions from the show are now available for sale at the Rutland Thrift Store..

"Doing a fashion show is so much fun," said Bryant. "However, our purpose is two fold. One to show-case the amazing clothing at our thrift stores. And two, most importantly, to raise funds for The Salvation Army. Funds are used for helping our community—everything from our Food Bank to aid during disasters like the fires this summer. Love that this event will help families here in the Okanagan."

For more on the Salvation Army www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca