The Snowbird RV Show and Sale takes place for four days, starting tomorrow (Thursday), at Tradex in Abbotsford.

B.C.'s largest fall recreational vehicle show features the latest in RV models, products to enhance the RV lifestyle, seminars and more.

The show features more than 50 exhibitors, including popular resorts, parts and service experts, accessories, truck customizing and hitches as well as outdoor all-terrain toys.

"This Old RV" seminar stage includes daily seminars on topics such as fall and winter preparation, border travel tips, propane safety, RVing in Mexico and more.

Featured presenter Simon Ratcliffe, a backroads traveller and photographer, will share experiences of his trips to places such as Tofino and Dawson City.

His latest journey in his Jeep and trailer was a 9,500-kilometre trip that included 2,300 kilometres of Alaskan highway.

The one takeaway that Ratcliffe hopes people get from his presentation is that "anyone can do what I can."

Net proceeds from the RV show will be donated to charity. To date, both the Earlybird and Snowbird RV shows have raised more than $1.5 million.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for youth (ages 13 to 19) and free to kids 12 and under.

Visit rvshowsbc.com for more information or call 604-870-4678.