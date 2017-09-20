The Gateway of Hope’s Golf Tournament enjoyed larger participation and raised over 53,000 on Sept. 6 at Langley’s Redwoods Golf Course.

The Gateway of Hope's Golf Tournament raised over $53,000 on Sept. 6 at Langley's Redwoods Golf Course.

"It was our best year yet, thanks to our generous supporters," said fundraising coordinator Krista Hannon.

Funds raised at the Tournament of Hope support the various programs in the Salvation Army Family Services Department, including providing food hampers at Christmas, sending kids to Camp Sunrise for a week, and giving kids going back to school a pack full of school supplies.