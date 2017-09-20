- Home
Yamaha motorcycle recovered by West Shore RCMP
The West Shore RCMP has recovered a white and blue Yamaha XT250 motorcycle with saddle bags.
But they're asking the public to help find the rightful owner.
If you have any information on who it might belong to, please call the detachment at 250-474-2264 and reference file number 17-12327.
