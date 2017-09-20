The Sooke Brownies will be participating in a community cleanup on Oct. 4 in the Western Plaza area from 5:30 pm to 7 pm. (Contributed)

The effort of one can influence the efforts of many, something local superhero Sifu Moonfist has done, and now the Sooke Brownies hope to do within the community.

The Brownies, ages six to eight, will be participating in a community cleanup on Oct. 4 in the Western Plaza area from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

"Part of the foundation of Girl Guides is community service, and the Brownie motto is lend a hand so that's something we're trying to encourage with the girls," said Kira McDonald, a Brownie leader.

Moonfist will also be at the event to give a speech and help participate in the cleanup.

"I work at the Stick in the Mud and Moonfist comes in daily, so we're friends. I saw his bit in the paper when he got his cape and thought it would be really cool for the girls to do a service project with something of a local celebrity," said McDonald.

She said it's important for the girls to do the cleanup because it shows they care about the place they live, creates a sense of community, and will hopefully encourage people to pay it forward.

"As adults it's our job to lay the foundation for these kids, so when they grow up they have a sense of service and purpose, and they're okay to offer help and receive help at the same time," she said. "It's also great to clean up the area and make Sooke a more beautiful place to live."