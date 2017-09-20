  • Connect with Us

<p>LANTERN FUN</p><p>Three-and-a-half-year-old Jenna MacMillan shows off the lantern she decorated during a lantern making workshop at the Royal Canadian Legion Prince Edward Branch on Tuesday. The workshop was held in anticipation of the Light up the Hills festival, a family-friendly outdoor festival of light on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Westhills. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)</p> -

  • by  Kendra Wong - Goldstream News Gazette
  •  posted Sep 20, 2017 at 12:31 PM— updated Sep 20, 2017 at 1:01 PM

Dozens of people showed up to a lantern making workshop at the Royal Canadian Legion's Prince Edward Branch on Tuesday.

As part of the event, which is the second of three workshops put on by the West Shore Arts Council, participants decorated lanterns that they will bring to the Light up the Hills festival this weekend.

Light up the Hills is an annual, family-friendly event where participants walk the path from Belmont Secondary School to the Westhills playground, enjoying various illuminated art installations along the way.

The festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Westhills community. For more information, visit westshorearts.org.

