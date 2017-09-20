One in 10 British Columbians has kidney disease, a disease for which there is no cure and is under-recognized, and undetectable in early stages. But the Kidney Foundation is on a mission to change this – and The Kidney Walk is helping - one step at a time.

Marie Hesse , Director, Community Initiatives with the Kidney Foundation of Canada's BC Yukon Office, says Vernon residents can support the foundation by participating in their 10th annual Kidney Walk, set for 10 a.m. this Sunday in Polson Park.

The Kidney Walk galvanizes communities from Victoria to Penticton to Terrace with the goal of raising awareness of kidney health and organ donation, and providing critical funds to support programs and services. Pia Schindler, Executive Director, The Kidney Foundation of Canada, BC & Yukon Branch, says the Vernon walk is just one of dozens that will take place in communities across BC and the Yukon on September 24, according to Hesse.

"10 years ago, a special group of people, known as the Sons of Scotland, initiated a 'Tartan Stroll' around Trout Lake in Vancouver, which became the impetus behind The Kidney Walk campaign as we know it today," explained Pia Schindler, Executive Director, The Kidney Foundation of Canada, BC & Yukon Branch," she explained in a release on Sept.14.

"Thanks to the Sons of Scotland, and the tremendous support of thousands of volunteers, donors and sponsors, The Kidney Walk has grown to become one of our biggest success stories, with upwards of 4,000 participants and volunteers in 16 communities across BC and the Yukon.

Five facts you should know about your kidneys

Each kidney is the size of your clenched fist and is located on each side of the spine under the lower ribs

Together the kidneys normally make about one to two litres of urine every day, depending on how much you drink

Kidney disease happens when kidney damage is present or there is decrease kidney function for a period of 3 months or more

Kidney disease can affect any one at any age and diabetes and high blood pressure are the leading causes of kidney disease

A kidney transplant is often a kidney patient's best hope for a better quality of life but it is not a cure

The 10th Annual Kidney Walk will be held this Sun., Sept. 24, in Polson Park in Vernon. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the Walk starts at 10. Register and help fundraise online at kidneywalkbc.ca. Raise $100 and receive an official Kidney Walk t-shirt.