Erica Hudson, YMCA Communications Manager and Margrit Zuppiger Arrowleaf Owner and Office Manager. YMCA visits Arrowleaf Cellars to thank Margrit Zuppiger and the entire team for their generous donation to the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign.

More children in the Okanagan will have opportunities to reach their potential thanks to Arrowleaf Cellars.

Each year the local winery graciously donates their proceeds from wine tasting fees to local causes, and this year the YMCA of Okanagan was one of their charities of choice.

Funds donated to the YMCA of Okanagan will go to local families who cannot afford child care, swim lessons or recreational programs for their kids.

"It is the YMCA of Okanagan's mission to build a healthy, thriving community, and this starts with our kids," said Erica Hudson, YMCA communications manager. "On behalf of the children who will be impacted by this generous donation, we thank Margrit, the entire Zuppiger family and their staff. Financial means should never be a barrier for children to learn critical life skills or access safe spaces to grow and thrive."

Arrowleaf Cellars is committed to their local community, sourcing 100 per cent of their grapes from Lake Country and Kelowna. For this same reason, they believe in investing in their community.

"We are happy to give back to the community that has provided us so much support over the years," says Margrit Zuppiger. "It is our hope, that by donating our tasting fee proceeds to deserving charities, like the YMCA, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of our friends, neighbors and the future of our community."

The YMCA of Okanagan is a local charity devoted to the health and wellbeing of all ages, from children to seniors. In order to ensure quality programs are accessible to all, the YMCA relies on the generous support of our community. To learn more about the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign, and other opportunities to give back to those in need through the Y, please visit ymcaokanagan.ca/donate.