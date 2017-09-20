- Home
The Postmen builds partnerships
Sullivan Motor Products (SMP) has recently lent a pickup truck to The Postmen - a disaster relief initiative that has been expanded to northern B.C. by two Burns Lake residents - to take donations to the Cariboo region. Seen here are John Sullivan (L), dealer principle at SMP, and Charlie Rensby, a volunteer for The Postmen. Submitted photo
