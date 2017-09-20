- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Club day at the Houston community hall
HASH(0xbfa450)
On Sept. 14 between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m, clubs including Houston Minor Hockey, Houston Figure Skating club, Houston curling club, Houston Mountain Bike Association, Bowling Leagues of Pleasant Valley Plaza, Morice Mountain Nordic Ski club, and the Houston Cadets all had tables at the Houston community hall.
Ann Marie Hak photo
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.