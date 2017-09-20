- Home
Annual St. Anthony’s Parish auction
St. Anthony's Parish sale 2017
Every year at the Houston mall, St. Anthony's Parish holds a silent auction to raise funds for the church. An assortment of home decor, kitchen appliances, kids toys, and more can be found at the mall between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. until Sept. 23.
Ann Marie Hak photo
