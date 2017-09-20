- Home
Progress of Cottonwood Manor renovations
Cottonwood Manor in Houston on Sept. 13, 2017
Current progress of Cottonwood Manor on Sept. 13, 2017. In September 2016 the Smithers Community Services Association confirmed that they received approval from B.C. Housing to demolish and replace the two old wings independent living units. The two wings will be replaced by two units with eight suites and a new service area for the assisted living residents will also be built. The project is on track and is expected to be complete by Jan. 31, 2018.
Ann Marie Hak photo
