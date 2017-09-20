- Home
Small contingent of Kimberley Pipe Band members win in Alberta
The quartet (David Ekskog, Jim Feenstra, Pieter Jansen and Colin McNiven) won gold medals at both Calgary and Canmore.
Kimberley Pipe Band members recently competed in the Calgary and Canmore Highland Games and had a successful outing. The quartet (David Ekskog, Jim Feenstra, Pieter Jansen and Colin McNiven) won gold medals at both Calgary and Canmore. And Tammy Templeton won a bronze medal in the Grade 4 Solo competition.
Congratulations to the Pipe Band.
