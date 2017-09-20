The 24th annual Pass Creek Fall Fair is taking place this weekend, Sept. 23 and 24.

Gates are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

This year's entertainment feature is the Global FMX Extreme Motor Cross Show which will take place both days at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

An antique car show will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a Motorcycle Show and Shine will take place on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no entry fee for those who want to show off their bikes and pre-registration is not required.

A newer mode of transportation — a fully electric Tesla car — will be on display Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Once again Dirty Diggers will be on hand to allow children to experience operating small equipment such as bobcats and mini excavators with professional operators.

At both the Dirty Diggers experience and the fair's bouncy house participants will have the opportunity to participate in a fundraiser for the Erwin Dodd family, Dodd is the owner of Castlegar Muffler and is suffering from a severe form of Leukemia. He will be in Vancouver for treatment likely until July 2018.

Lawnmower races are back again this year, they will be happening on both days at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Other highlights this year include a nine hole mini-golf course, family carnival, Bubbles the Clown, children's bounce tent, blacksmith demos, Fall Fair exhibits, vendor village, educational displays, farmer for a day, small farm animal displays, and free horse-drawn carriage rides.

A free park and ride bus service will be available at the Castlegar Community Complex and The Station Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Limited parking is available on site, but there is no parking allowed on Relkoff Road as emergency access must be maintained.

Admission is $5 with ages six and under entering for free.

Stage Entertainment Schedule

Saturday

9:30 a.m. — All Aboard

10:30 a.m. — Scotties School of Highland Dance

11:00 – Opening Ceremonies at the BMX Area

11:30 a.m. — 3 Bags Full Trio

1:15 p.m. – Stasia Rezansoff

2:00 p.m. – Lik Dirt

3:30 p.m. – Brian Waller Group

Sunday

9:00 a.m. — Lik Dirt

10:00 a.m. – Kootenay Bluegrass

11:00 a.m. – Brian Waller Group

12:30 p.m. – Little Dave

2:15 p.m. – Christina Amelio

3:00 p.m. – Closing Ceremonies, trophies and prizes for the agricultural entrants, thank you's and closing comments.