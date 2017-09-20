- Home
Free parking in Trail on Thursday
The United Way Trail District’s annual Park with Us fundraiser goes in downtown Trail on Thursday. Executive Director Naomi McKimmie says 140 businesses have signed up for the fundraiser. The day-long event includes a 5 barbeque lunch from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in front of the organization’s office at 855 Farwell St. Special Olympics volunteers will also be on site with a bake sale. All proceeds are directed back into local community programs that service Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale, as well as Areas A and B of the regional district.
SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
